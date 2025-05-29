Junior Mwanga News: Heading back to Strasbourg

Mwanga is heading back to Strasbourg after a half-season long loan spell with Le Havre, the club announced.

Mwanga ended his half-season loan spell at Le Havre where he featured in 11 games scoring one goal and providing two assists to help HAC avoid relegation from the French top flight. He will now head back to Strasbourg with his future a bit uncertain as he could either play in the senior squad next season or be loaned again.