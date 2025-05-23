Junior Urso Injury: Late call for Saturday
Urso is questionable for Saturday's match against San Jose due to a lower-body injury.
Urso is going to be a late call to face San Jose Saturday, likely needing to pass some testing to play after picking up a lower-body injury. He has only started in one of their past four games, so this shouldn't force any major changes if he misses out. That said, if he does make the call, a bench spot is expected.
