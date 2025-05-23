Fantasy Soccer
Junior Urso headshot

Junior Urso Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Urso is questionable for Saturday's match against San Jose due to a lower-body injury.

Urso is going to be a late call to face San Jose Saturday, likely needing to pass some testing to play after picking up a lower-body injury. He has only started in one of their past four games, so this shouldn't force any major changes if he misses out. That said, if he does make the call, a bench spot is expected.

Junior Urso
Houston Dynamo
