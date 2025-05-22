Junya Ito News: Not playing against Metz

Ito is still dealing with his ankle issues and is not at full fitness, which is why he did not play in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Metz in the first leg of the relegation playoffs, coach Samba Diawara said in a press conference, according to L'Equipe. "We suffered against a good Metz team. We had a rough go at kickoff, without our wingers who weren't 100 percent (Ito and Diakhon)."

Ito is still not 100 percent fit after recovering from his ankle injury and could not feature in the first leg of the relegation playoffs on Wednesday against the Grenats. He could also have been rested for Saturday's French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain. If he cannot start the game, Angel Martial Tia and John Joe Patrick Finn are the possible replacements on the right wing.