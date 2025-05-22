Jurrien Timber Injury: Aiming return for pre-season

Timber is aiming a return for the pre-season after undergoing a surgery to his ankle on Tuesday, coach Mikel Arteta said in the press conference. "Jurrien had surgery on Tuesday morning on his ankle. He's been feeling that discomfort for many, many weeks. He's been navigating through the season with that issue and it needed to be resolved, so he's going to be out for a while. We don't know yet. It will depend how the recovery goes. It will be weeks, but we don't know exactly how much. Hopefully, it will be somewhere near the pre-season, if everything goes well, but we don't know yet."

Timber was dealing with pain in his ankle for weeks and underwent a minor surgery on Tuesday to treat it. He will be out for recovery for weeks and will aim to return for the pre-season with the Gunners. The Dutch defender has been a regular starter and solid performer in his first full season with Arsenal. He played 44 games accross all competitions, scored two goals, provided four assists and helped keep seven clean sheets.