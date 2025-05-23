Kalvin Phillips Injury: Won't play in season finale
Phillips (Achilles) won't play against West Ham United on Sunday, manager Kieran McKenna told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Kalvin is a no, he's seeing a specialist for his issue with his Achilles. He'll hopefully get that sorted in the off-season."
Phillips ends the season on the sidelines due to a nagging Achilles problem that has kept him off the pitch since early May. His fantasy appeal wasn't very high to begin with, though, as a holding midfielder who rarely moves into attacking positions. He'll end the season with 20 crosses, 11 corners, 35 tackles, 35 blocked shots and 19 interceptions across 19 appearances (14 starts).
