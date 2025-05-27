Fantasy Soccer
Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma News: Assists in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 1:34pm

Mitoma assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Mitoma set up Diego Gomez's late goal Sunday, a strike which capped a 4-1 win over Spurs. Mitoma finished the campaign with 14 goal contributions (10 goals and four assists), four of which came in the final five matches of the season. It was another solid season for Mitoma, especially after coming off a major injury that kept him out the latter half of last season. He is set to be a focal point of Brighton's attack once again next season.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
