Kaoru Mitoma News: Assists in season finale

Mitoma set up Diego Gomez's late goal Sunday, a strike which capped a 4-1 win over Spurs. Mitoma finished the campaign with 14 goal contributions (10 goals and four assists), four of which came in the final five matches of the season. It was another solid season for Mitoma, especially after coming off a major injury that kept him out the latter half of last season. He is set to be a focal point of Brighton's attack once again next season.