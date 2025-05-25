Keita News: Two shots in defeat

Keita registered two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against AC Milan.

Keita continued to provide the offensive pressure with a shot on target for a third consecutive outing. This was also the third time this season that he finished with more than 25 completed passes. He played in 11 matches for Monza this year, showing well in his first Serie A campaign since 2021, when he was with Cagliari.