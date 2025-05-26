Fantasy Soccer
Kenny Tete News: Provides two crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Tete recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Manchester City.

Tete ends the season with a decent match in their season finale, with the defender only seeing two crosses moving forward but earning a solid two interceptions, four tackles and six clearances in the defense. He ends the season in his starting role at right-back after an injury hindered the middle of his season, only appearing 22 times (21 starts). He did add two assists along with his 32 interceptions, 56 tackles and 62 clearances, possibly set for a full-time role next season if he can remain fit.

