Kevin Danso News: Loan move made permanent

Danso has permanently transferred to Tottenham from Lens, accoridng to his new club.

Danso joined Spurs halfway through the season on loan and always looked likely to link back up with the club on a permanent move, with that coming to fruition. This comes after starting in 10 of his 13 appearances with the club, shaping out a decent role that led to a UEL final win. He will hope for a similar role next campaign in his first full season with the club.