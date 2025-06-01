Kevin Denkey News: Scores in 2-1 defeat

Kevin Denkey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to D.C. United.

Denkey scored his 10th goal of the season in only 16 games so far this season. Four of the goals have come in the last five matches. The goal in this game came from his only shot, and this is only the fifth game of the season where he has taken one shot. This was also the first game in the last five where he hasn't created a chance.