Kevin Kelsy News: Scores winning goal Wednesday

Kelsy scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Kelsy was at the right place and time to score the game-winning goal in the 76th minute with a tap-in from close range following a cross from Juan David Mosquera. Kelsy has started in only six of his 15 appearances this season, but he's making the most of his minutes thus far -- he's already netted five goals in only 625 total minutes of play.