Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Kelsy headshot

Kevin Kelsy News: Scores winning goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Kelsy scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Kelsy was at the right place and time to score the game-winning goal in the 76th minute with a tap-in from close range following a cross from Juan David Mosquera. Kelsy has started in only six of his 15 appearances this season, but he's making the most of his minutes thus far -- he's already netted five goals in only 625 total minutes of play.

Kevin Kelsy
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now