Kevin Kelsy News: Takes one shot in return

Kelsy (lower body) generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Orlando City.

Kelsy logged 74 minutes as his side's lone center-forward, generating only a few offensive numbers and winning five of his 12 duels throughout the game. He bounced back to the squad after missing one clash due to injury, but it was his fourth straight league appearance without a goal or assist. The 20-year-old, who has scored four times in 14 matches played, is likely to remain in a close competition with Felipe Mora in the immediate future.