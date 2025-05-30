Kevin Van Den Kerkhof News: Mixed season with Metz

Van Den Kerkhof featured in 14 Ligue 2 matches for FC Metz during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Van Den Kerkhof's season started in a very negative way as he wasn't fully fit and was almost considered undesirable by both the club and the fans. That said, he gained motivation and found back his sensations for the final stretch of the season, which allowed him to play more and be decisive to help the club secure a spot for the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs. While he didn't find any goal contribution in the two legs against Reims, he helped the team stay solid defensively as a more defensive right-midfielder, since he is normally a natural right-back. His experience provided stability during those crucial matches. That said, with one year left on his contract and his situation at the beginning of the season, his future remains a bit blurry, even though he could be a decent team player for the next Ligue 1 campaign.