Kevin Vogt News: Struggles with injury

Vogt made 18 appearances (16 starts) in the Bundesliga, missing time due to a knee injury.

Vogt actually opened the season with a nearly-guaranteed role in the starting XI, before a knee injury derailed his season. Once he was fit enough to return from the knee injury he was left unused on the bench for a month or so before finishing the season with starts in two of the last three matches. Vogt's future in Berlin is uncertain, though he remains a solid option when fully fit.