Kieran Tierney News: Scores in last game with Arsenal

Tierney scored in his final game with Arsenal in the season finale against Southampton, a moment he had predicted himself in recent days, coach Mikel Arteta said in a press conference, praising the defender. "He said it yesterday, I'm going to score on my last Arsenal match and he's done it! So, credit to him, a special thank you to him. He's been part of the journey and he's won with me. It's true that he went to Sociedad for a few months, but it's been a joy to work with him, a really special character. We wish him and his family all the very best. The doors of this club are open for him - he's someone very, very liked at the club, in the dressing room and we want to wish him the best."

Tierney is leaving Arsenal after six years at the club and scoring his final goal for the Gunners in the season finale against Southampton. The defender made 144 appearances for Arsenal, scoring six goals and recording 14 assists. After a loan spell with Real Sociedad last season, the Scottish player featured in only 19 matches across all competitions this season and started just three of them. He is now set for free agency to continue his career.