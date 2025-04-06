Kike Perez News: Wins two tackles in Lecce bout

Perez had three clearances, two shots (two on target) and one key pass and won two of three tackles in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Lecce.

Perez was all over the pitch as usual thanks to his energy and stamina and picked up stats across the board. He has tallied five shots (four on target), seven chances created, 12 crosses (two accurate) and 19 tackles (nine won) in the last five matches.