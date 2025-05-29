Kim Kee-Hee Injury: Forced off injured

Kee-Hee (calf) was forced off injured in the 34th minute of Wednesday's 1-0 victory against San Diego.

Kee-Hee was forced to leave his teammates ten minutes before the break due to an apparent left calf injury and was reportedly in significant pain. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he has to miss some time. This would be a big blow for the Sounders since he has started in seven of his last eight appearances. That said, with the return from injury of Jackson Ragen, his absence shouldn't impact the overall chemistry in the backline too much.