Kim Kee-Hee News: Headline performance in win

Kee-Hee recorded two tackles (one won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Dallas.

Kee-Hee's 90 minute shift Saturday was crucial as Seattle were without each of their top two central defenders in their 1-0 victory over Dallas. The veteran led the clean sheet effort with five clearances while also making three blocks, two tackles (one won) and one interception. Kee-Hee has made eight appearances (six starts) in his return to Seattle after spending the five previous years at Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea's K League.