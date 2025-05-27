Kobe Franklin Injury: Weeks away
Franklin (ankle) is weeks away from a return, accoridng to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Franklin is looking at a few more weeks out at the minimum, as the ankle injury he suffered is expected to force him out for a few more weeks. This will likely leave him looking for a return at the back end of June. He has yet to see a start and is likely for a bench spot once fit.
