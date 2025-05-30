Koffi Franck Kouao News: Reliable right-back with Metz

Kouao featured in 29 Ligue 2 matches for FC Metz in the 2024-25 season, providing three assists.

Kouao's defensive consistency and overlapping runs on his right flank contributed to both defense and attack this season. His ability to support the offense while maintaining defensive duties was valuable to help Metz secure a spot for the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs against Reims. He almost played the entirety of both legs and gave his all until the 103rd minute in the second leg that saw the Grenats win their promotion to Ligue 1. Kouao's performances indicate he can adapt to the demands of Ligue 1 next season as he still has one year left on his contract.