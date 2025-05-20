Kolo News: Joins Paris FC

Kolodziejczak has signed with Paris FC until June 2025, the club announced.

Kolodziejczak joined Paris FC in 2023 as a free agent after stints with Tigres, Saint-Etienne, and Schalke 04. A two-time European champion, he arrived with the goal of helping Paris FC earn promotion to Ligue 1. The central defender has played 45 matches for the club, scoring three goals and providing one assist as they secured a spot in the French top flight for the 2025-26 season. He is reportedly in talks to extend his contract, which is set to expire in June.