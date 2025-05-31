Konstantin Schopp News: Signs with Mainz

Schopp has signed with Mainz from Sturm Graz, accoridng to his new club.

Schopp is heading to Germany for the next stages of his career, as he will join Mainz after ending his time in Austria. He does enter the club having European experience, having played in the UCL with Graz. That said, he is a promising young player who will be someone to watch in the future, hopeful to shape out his spot with the club early.