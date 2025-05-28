Kostas Tsimikas News: Remains limited

Tsimikas provided one assists in 18 appearances (nine starts) in the Premier League.

Tsimikas remained the backup for Andrew Robertson, splitting time at left-back occasionally. Tsimikas didn't really shine in his minutes and now with Liverpool linked to other options at left-back he could be on the way out. Tsimikas has never made 10 starts in a season in Liverpool, with this season being around his largest role for the Reds.