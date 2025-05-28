Fantasy Soccer
Kostas Tsimikas headshot

Kostas Tsimikas News: Remains limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Tsimikas provided one assists in 18 appearances (nine starts) in the Premier League.

Tsimikas remained the backup for Andrew Robertson, splitting time at left-back occasionally. Tsimikas didn't really shine in his minutes and now with Liverpool linked to other options at left-back he could be on the way out. Tsimikas has never made 10 starts in a season in Liverpool, with this season being around his largest role for the Reds.

Kostas Tsimikas
Liverpool
