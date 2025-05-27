Kristijan Kahlina News: Concedes twice versus Columbus

Kahlina had five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Columbus Crew.

Despite conceding multiple goals, Kahlina helped lead Charlotte to its first since since April 19 Saturday. It marked his fifth consecutive match conceding multiple goals and he has conceded 15 goals over that stretch. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Wednesday at New York Red Bulls, a side which has scored 22 goals through 15 matches this season.