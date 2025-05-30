Kyle Duncan News: First assist of season
Duncan had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice inaccurately, blocking a shot and making three interceptions during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Charlotte.
Duncan set up Wiktor Bogacz in the 14th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading the Red Bulls in blocks and interceptions. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Duncan who has started three straight matches.
