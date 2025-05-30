Fantasy Soccer
Kyle Duncan headshot

Kyle Duncan News: First assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Duncan had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice inaccurately, blocking a shot and making three interceptions during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Charlotte.

Duncan set up Wiktor Bogacz in the 14th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading the Red Bulls in blocks and interceptions. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Duncan who has started three straight matches.

Kyle Duncan
New York Red Bulls
