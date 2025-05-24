Fantasy Soccer
Kyle Walker Injury: Left off team sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Walker (illness) was reported fit but is not on the team sheet for Saturday's match against Monza.

Walker was expected to return for the club's season finale but appears ot have fallen just short, as he is not on the bench or starting XI. This may just be due to squad size, although it would be strange for him to be left out if fit. He ends the season starting in nine of his 13 appearances since joining the club on loan from Manchester City, notching 12 interceptions, 20 tackles and 23 clearances.

