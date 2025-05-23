Kyle Walker-Peters Injury: Likely to depart

Walker-Peters (illness/fitness) is likely to depart the club at the end of his contract and is being limited to give future players minutes, per manager Simon Rusk. "There's a balance with him, he had a nasty illness and it has taken a good bit of getting over. Once we moved past the points record, we're looking at building momentum for next season and naturally, at this time of year, we're looking at one or two of the younger ones around the group and there's a few assessments to be made around that. But what I can tell you is Kyle has been great to work with and has been a great servant to the club."

Walker-Peters is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to depart Southampton. Following their point against Manchester City, it seems like Rusk is looking more toward the future, which means giving players other than Walker-Peters some pitch time. Even in an injured back line, it seems like Walker-Peters is done with the club and has an eye toward the future.