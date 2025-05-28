Kylian Mbappe News: Wins Golden Boot

Mbappe scored two goals to go with eight shots (five on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

The first season of Mbappe in Madrid was full of ups and downs in team success, but he ultimately found his touch individually. Despite starting the season slow, he showed his quality as an international superstar and adjusted to La Liga as the season progressed, capturing the La Liga and the European Golden Boots. He scored 31 goals and had three assists in 34 league starts. averaging about 4.7 shots a contest. After having stayed healthy most of the time, the forward is expected to maintain the same scoring pace for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign under new manager Xabi Alonso.