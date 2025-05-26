Lamine Yamal News: Four shots in win

Yamal registered four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Athletic.

After scoring in three straight games and despite his impressive offensive effort, Yamal came up without a point. He racked up a whopping 40 shots and 17 shots on target over the final six league games, which was one of his more impressive streaks of the season. He finished off the campaign earning career highs of nine goals on 47 shots on target, and 64 chances created, resulting in 13 assists.