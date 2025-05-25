Fantasy Soccer
Lassana Coulibaly headshot

Lassana Coulibaly News: Lone goal saves team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 11:16pm

Coulibaly scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lazio.

Going into Sunday, Coulibaly had not scored any goals for Lecce. Fortunately for him, he did this weekend, and doing so assured the team Serie A action next season, with Empoli getting relegated instead. In his first Lecce campaign, which includes 38 appearances (30 starts), Coulibaly also logged 39 clearances, 29 tackles won, 18 interceptions and 12 blocks.

Lassana Coulibaly
Lecce
More Stats & News
