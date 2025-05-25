Lassana Coulibaly News: Lone goal saves team

Coulibaly scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lazio.

Going into Sunday, Coulibaly had not scored any goals for Lecce. Fortunately for him, he did this weekend, and doing so assured the team Serie A action next season, with Empoli getting relegated instead. In his first Lecce campaign, which includes 38 appearances (30 starts), Coulibaly also logged 39 clearances, 29 tackles won, 18 interceptions and 12 blocks.