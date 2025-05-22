Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez Injury: Likely for Como contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Martinez (thigh) reprised practicing regularly on the eve of Friday's clash with Como, for which he should be called up, Sky Italy reported.

Martinez is in better shape after missing three of the past four matches due to a thigh elongation and should be back on the bench and could make a cameo if need be. He has scored once in his past four appearances, logging seven shots (two on target), three key passes, one cross and three tackles (one won).

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now