Lautaro Martinez Injury: Likely for Como contest

Martinez (thigh) reprised practicing regularly on the eve of Friday's clash with Como, for which he should be called up, Sky Italy reported.

Martinez is in better shape after missing three of the past four matches due to a thigh elongation and should be back on the bench and could make a cameo if need be. He has scored once in his past four appearances, logging seven shots (two on target), three key passes, one cross and three tackles (one won).