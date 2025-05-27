Leandro Cabrera News: Renews contract
Cabrera has renewed his contract with Espanyol, accoridng to his club.
Cabrera is sticking around Espanyol for another season, as the defender inked a deal to remain with the club through 2026. This comes after he started in 32 of his 33 appearances last season, scoring four goals and bagging two assists in the process. That said, he will likely remain in a starting role heading into next season.
