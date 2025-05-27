Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leandro Cabrera headshot

Leandro Cabrera News: Renews contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Cabrera has renewed his contract with Espanyol, accoridng to his club.

Cabrera is sticking around Espanyol for another season, as the defender inked a deal to remain with the club through 2026. This comes after he started in 32 of his 33 appearances last season, scoring four goals and bagging two assists in the process. That said, he will likely remain in a starting role heading into next season.

Leandro Cabrera
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now