Leandro Trossard News: Provides assist off bench

Trossard finished the season by providing an assist off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Southampton in the season finale, capping a campaign with 53 appearances.

Trossard ended a complete season with an assist for the clutch goal of Martin Odegaard in the season finale against Southampton. The forward made 53 appearances this season across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists. He couldn't set new career highs in key parts of his game but set new ones with 86 crosses, 14 clearances and 46 deemed fouls in the Premier League. Trossard will remain, without a doubt, a key player for Arsenal next season, as a starter or as a supersub.