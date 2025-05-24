Leny Yoro Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Yoro is questionable for Sunday's match against Aston Villa due to a foot injury, accoridng to manager Ruben Amorim. "No, there are some situations, like Leny. We have to be careful. We had that in the last [home] game before the final, I think it was West Ham, on his foot.

Yoro is going to head into the season finale questionable due to a foot injury, appearing to have been dealing with it for a few weeks now after he was claimed to have suffered the issue in a match against West Ham on May 11. This will be something to watch, as he did start in Wednesday's UEL Final. That said, if he misses out, Victor Lindelof or Jonny Evans could be forced to start, as Matthijs De Ligt (undisclosed) is doubtful.