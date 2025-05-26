Leny Yoro Injury: Still mananing minor issue

Yoro (foot) is not traveling with the team for the Asian tour as he continues to manage a minor issue, the club announced. He made 32 appearances in his first season with Manchester United, recording one goal and one assist.

Yoro had a good first season with the Red Devils, appearing in 32 games across all competitions after dealing with a long-term injury and a minor foot issue that troubled him a bit at the end of the season. The Frenchman isn't traveling for the Asian tour with the team as he is still managing the minor issue and will hope to recover and be fit for preseason as he is expected to be a key player for the team next season.