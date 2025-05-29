Leo Scienza News: Heroic goal

Scienza scored a heroic goal during the relegation play off, as well as adding six goal contributions in the Bundesliga.

Scienza was a substitute option for the back half of the season, making just a single start in the final four months of the campaign. All of that will be forgotten after he scored the heroic winner in second half stoppage time of the relegation play-off. Scienza is likely to remain a depth option next season if he remains in Heidenheim.