Leonardo Balerdi News: Reliable captain in backline

Balerdi featured in 27 Ligue 1 matches for Marseille in the 2024-25 season, his first as the club's captain.

Balerdi maintained a solid presence in Marseille's defense and demonstrated consistent defensive metrics throughout the season. While not always flashy, his reliability and defensive contributions were vital for the structure that coach Roberto de Zerbi wanted to implement with possessions always starting from the captain in the backline. As he continues to mature, Balerdi could become a cornerstone in Marseille's backline next season, including during the Champions League campaign.