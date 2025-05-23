Leonardo Barroso Injury: Trains with team

Barroso (lower body) was back in training Friday ahead of Saturday's match against NYCFC, accoridng to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Barroso looks to be nearing a return this week, as he was back in training fully this week. This comes after he missed their past seven games, hopefully making his return. He has started in two of his four appearances this season and will likely see a bench spot in his return if he is fit.