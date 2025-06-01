Leonardo Campana Injury: Called up by Ecuador
Campana (hamstring) has been called up by the Ecuadorian National Team for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
With the call up, it could mean that Campana is inching closer to a return from injury, having missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury. Even if ruled for Ecuador, the forward is not expected to get too much minutes, with New England scheduled to play on June 14 against Cincinnati.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now