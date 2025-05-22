Fantasy Soccer
Leonardo Pavoletti Injury: Ruled out for Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 11:59am

Pavoletti won't be available Friday due to a left knee injury, Cagliari relayed.

Pavoletti will undergo the tests in the coming days to verify the full extent of his problem. Roberto Piccoli will lead the line as usual against Napoli. He had a deputy role throughout the season, scoring twice and adding 18 shots (seven on target), nine chances created and three clearances in 26 appearances (one start).

