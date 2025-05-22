Leonardo Pavoletti Injury: Ruled out for Napoli clash
Pavoletti won't be available Friday due to a left knee injury, Cagliari relayed.
Pavoletti will undergo the tests in the coming days to verify the full extent of his problem. Roberto Piccoli will lead the line as usual against Napoli. He had a deputy role throughout the season, scoring twice and adding 18 shots (seven on target), nine chances created and three clearances in 26 appearances (one start).
