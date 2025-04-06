Leonardo Spinazzola Injury: Questionable for Bologna game

Spinazzola (quad) has trained is some capacity during the week but will be a late call for Monday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Spinazzola will have to pass a late fitness test to limit his absence to one game. He'd eventually deputize Mathias Olivera on the left flank. He has recorded five shots (one on target), three chances created, 13 crosses (four accurate) and 10 clearances in his last five displays.