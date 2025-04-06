Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leonardo Spinazzola headshot

Leonardo Spinazzola Injury: Questionable for Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:56pm

Spinazzola (quad) has trained is some capacity during the week but will be a late call for Monday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Spinazzola will have to pass a late fitness test to limit his absence to one game. He'd eventually deputize Mathias Olivera on the left flank. He has recorded five shots (one on target), three chances created, 13 crosses (four accurate) and 10 clearances in his last five displays.

Leonardo Spinazzola
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now