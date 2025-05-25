Levi Colwill News: Scores for UCL spot

Colwill scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Going into the current weekend, all that Chelsea needed for a Champions League spot was a win over Nottingham Forest. The team secured its UCL ticket with Colwill's goal, his second this Premier League season. The goal not only advances Chelsea but also means he finishes his 2024-25 campaign with three G/A, higher than last year's two. Comparing both seasons, the latter saw him log 12 more games for 35 total, which unsurprisingly confirms that Colwill improved in every defensive category. He recorded 116 clearances, 42 tackles won, 33 interceptions and 25 blocks.