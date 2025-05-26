Lewis Cook News: No longer suspended

Cook is no longer suspended and will be available for the first gameday next season. He featured in 36 games during the 2024-25 season for Bournemouth, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Cook has cleared his ban from the straight red card he received against Manchester City and is set to return for the first gameday of the 2025-26 season. He broke almost all his career-high records this campaign by playing 2,978 minutes in the Premier League which is nearly 200 more than his previous best. He created 47 chances which is one more than last season and marks a new career high. He should remain a key starter in the midfield for the Cherries next season as he still has three years left on his contract and continues to be an undisputed starter.