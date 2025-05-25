Lewis Ferguson News: Seven crosses Saturday

Ferguson registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Genoa.

Ferguson ended the season with a solid performance, recording seven crosses, five corners and three chances created across the full 90 minutes. It was arguably his most productive outing of the season even though he was not involved in a goal. It was a fairly quiet season for the midfielder as he recorded just one goal and one assist across 16 appearances (10 starts), but he dealt with injuries throughout the campaign so it's not too surprising. He will look to bounce back next season.