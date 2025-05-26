Fantasy Soccer
Liam Henderson headshot

Liam Henderson News: Sends in seven crosses in Verona match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 1:59am

Henderson drew two fouls and recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Henderson was busy in the final third and the runner-up in deliveries on his side. He had a bigger role than anticipated thanks to recurring absences and showed up, closing with four assists, 33 key passes, 98 crosses (25 accurate) and 42 tackles in 36 outings (27 starts).

Liam Henderson
Empoli
