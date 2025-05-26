Liam Henderson News: Sends in seven crosses in Verona match

Henderson drew two fouls and recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Henderson was busy in the final third and the runner-up in deliveries on his side. He had a bigger role than anticipated thanks to recurring absences and showed up, closing with four assists, 33 key passes, 98 crosses (25 accurate) and 42 tackles in 36 outings (27 starts).