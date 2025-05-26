Fantasy Soccer
Liberato Cacace headshot

Liberato Cacace News: Lacks touch in Verona meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Cacace had eight crosses (zero accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Verona.

Cacace only contributed through corner kicks, posting a new season high in two categories, but was highly imprecise and was yanked after an hour. He has seen consistent minutes this campaign thanks to his versatility, tallying two goals, four assists, 102 crosses (21 accurate) and 37 tackles.

Liberato Cacace
Empoli
More Stats & News
