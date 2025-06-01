Liel Abada News: Assists in win over Toronto

Abada assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Toronto FC.

Abada had his creative effort rewarded when he pulled a ball back for Pep Biel to open the scoring in the 56th minute of the weekend clash. The right winger returned to the initial squad after producing off the bench during his previous performance, and he extended his streak to two games with at least one goal or assist. He'll aim to stay ahead of his positional rival Kerwin Vargas, although there could still be some rotation in the future.