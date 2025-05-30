Liel Abada News: Strikes as substitute
Abada scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to New York Red Bulls.
Abada entered the match in the 71st minute and scored Charlotte's second goal five minutes into his appearance while tying for the team-high in shots. The was the first since May 11th for the forward as he's combined for five shots and four crosses over his last three appearances.
