Liel Abada News: Strikes as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Abada scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Abada entered the match in the 71st minute and scored Charlotte's second goal five minutes into his appearance while tying for the team-high in shots. The was the first since May 11th for the forward as he's combined for five shots and four crosses over his last three appearances.

Liel Abada
Charlotte FC
