Liel Abada News: Strikes as substitute

Abada scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Abada entered the match in the 71st minute and scored Charlotte's second goal five minutes into his appearance while tying for the team-high in shots. The was the first since May 11th for the forward as he's combined for five shots and four crosses over his last three appearances.