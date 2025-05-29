Lionel Messi News: Dominates Montreal Wednesday

Messi scored two goals and assisted once from seven shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over CF Montreal.

Messi recorded three goal contributions Wednesday, a new season high. He opened up the scoring in the 27th minute off a Sergio Busquets assist, assisted Luis Suarez in the 68th minute, then scored another goal assisted by Suarez in the 87th minute to clinch the match. He took seven shots for the fourth time this season and created three chances for the fifth time. He now has eight goals and three assists through 11 matches this season, a worse pace than he had during his MVP campaign last season.