Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Scores stunning free kick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 9:47pm

Messi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Messi came through when Inter Miami needed him the most, and the superstar forward unleashed a perfect free kick from the edge of the box that sneaked into an impossible angle for Andrew Vincent Rick. This was Messi's sixth goal of the season, and while he's far behind the top scorers in the league, his impact for Miami, as well as in fantasy, has been enormous when available.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now