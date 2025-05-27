Lionel Messi News: Scores stunning free kick

Messi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Messi came through when Inter Miami needed him the most, and the superstar forward unleashed a perfect free kick from the edge of the box that sneaked into an impossible angle for Andrew Vincent Rick. This was Messi's sixth goal of the season, and while he's far behind the top scorers in the league, his impact for Miami, as well as in fantasy, has been enormous when available.